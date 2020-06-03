More Than 58,700 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,560

What to Know More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 36 virus-related deaths were reported in Florida Wednesday

Miami-Dade and Broward have 1,049 virus-related deaths combined

More than 10,500 have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida to-date

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,300 Wednesday, as the state reported 36 new virus-related deaths.

With 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 58,764, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 36 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,566.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 18,456, out of 188,653 tested, about 10.2% positive. The county's virus-related deaths rose to 731.

In Broward County, there were 7,339 COVID-19 cases reported out of 112,693 tested, about 15.3% positive, and 318 virus-related deaths, one more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 6,477 cases and 359 deaths. Monroe County had 109 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,081,825 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.4%. More than 10,525 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.