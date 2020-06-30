More Than 6,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as Death Toll Passes 3,500

What to Know Florida reported 6,093 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the case total to 152,434

Nearly 49,000 cases have been confirmed in the past 7 days

The state also reported 58 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total past 3,500

Florida added more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose past 3,500.

The 6,093 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 152,434, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Tuesday's report was about 800 higher than Monday's total, and about 3,500 below Saturday's record-setting daily total of 9,585.

The state has seen a huge increase in cases in the past week, with more than 48,900 confirmed in that span of time.

Statewide, more than 1,946,500 people have been tested for COVID-19, with an overall percent positive of 7.8%. More than 14,500 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Another 58 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 3,505.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 36,820, and the county's virus-related deaths were at 991 Tuesday. The median age for cases in the county was 45 and the overall percent positive for cases was 11.7%.

In Broward County, there were 15,624 COVID-19 cases reported, along with 383 virus-related deaths. Broward's median age for cases was 42, while the overall percent positive was 7.9%

Palm Beach County had 14,150 cases and 510 deaths. Monroe County had 259 cases and 4 reported deaths.

Meanwhile, beaches in South Florida were set to close just days before the normally busy Fourth of July weekend. Monroe County, which comprises the Florida Keys, said Monday it would close beaches, joing Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Fireworks shows have also been canceled in several cities, and some attractions are closing their doors as well.

In South Beach, not wearing a mask could lead to a $50 fine starting Tuesday. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the broader regulations, which include requiring masks when not able to socially distance, including outside, in condominium common areas and at hotels, will be punishable with a verbal warning or fine. A curfew is also being discussed.

"We don't have too many tools left in our kit, and we don't want to be forced to return to a shelter in place order that proved so economically devastating," Gelber said, urging residents to comply.

The city will also dispatch ambassadors to congested areas to pass out free masks.