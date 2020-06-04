coronavirus

Florida Sees Large Spike in Coronavirus Cases As State Tally Surpasses 60,100

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 26,240 COVID-19 cases

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • More than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 41 virus-related deaths were reported in Florida Thursday
  • 2,736 new cases have been reported in Florida in the last 48 hours
  • Miami-Dade and Broward have 1,071 virus-related deaths combined

Florida saw a big jump in its tally of positive coronavirus cases for a second day in a row Thursday, with a total of 2,736 new cases being reported in the last 48 hours.

The state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,400 Thursday, as 41 new virus-related deaths were reported.

With 1,419 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 60,183, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. On Wednesday, 1,317 new cases had been added.

Another 41 new deaths related to the virus were also confirmed Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 2,607.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

Miami-Dade Opening Gyms Starting Monday: Mayor

coronvirus 7 hours ago

UK Hosts Vaccine Summit Amid Calls for Free Virus Vaccine

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 18,779, while the county's virus-related deaths rose to 746.

In Broward County, there were 7,462 COVID-19 cases and 325 virus-related deaths, seven more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 6,688 cases and 363 deaths. Monroe County had 110 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,107,950 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.4%. More than 10,650 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us