Florida Sees Large Spike in Coronavirus Cases As State Tally Surpasses 60,100

What to Know More than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 41 virus-related deaths were reported in Florida Thursday

2,736 new cases have been reported in Florida in the last 48 hours

Miami-Dade and Broward have 1,071 virus-related deaths combined

Florida saw a big jump in its tally of positive coronavirus cases for a second day in a row Thursday, with a total of 2,736 new cases being reported in the last 48 hours.

The state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,400 Thursday, as 41 new virus-related deaths were reported.

With 1,419 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 60,183, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. On Wednesday, 1,317 new cases had been added.

Another 41 new deaths related to the virus were also confirmed Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 2,607.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 18,779, while the county's virus-related deaths rose to 746.

In Broward County, there were 7,462 COVID-19 cases and 325 virus-related deaths, seven more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 6,688 cases and 363 deaths. Monroe County had 110 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,107,950 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.4%. More than 10,650 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.