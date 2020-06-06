More than 62,700 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Florida As State Death Toll Jumps to 2,688

What to Know More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 28 virus-related deaths were reported in Florida Saturday

More than 5,000 new cases have been reported in the last four days

Miami-Dade and Broward have 1,099 virus-related deaths combined

Florida has seen large spikes in its tally of positive coronavirus cases for four consecutive days, with more than 1,200 new cases and 28 new virus-related deaths being reported Saturday.

With 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 62,758, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. On Friday, 1,305 new cases had been reported.

On Thursday, 1,419 new cases had been reported, and another 1,317 had been added Wednesday. Those figures add up to a total of 5,311 new positive coronavirus cases being reported in the state over the course of four days.

Another 28 new deaths related to the virus were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 2,688.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 19,299, while the county's virus-related deaths rose by five to 765.

In Broward County, there were 7,690 COVID-19 cases and 334 virus-related deaths, seven more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 7,074 cases and 370 deaths. Monroe County had 110 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,175,100 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.3%. Nearly 10,900 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.