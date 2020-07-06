More Than 6,300 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, With Nearly 50 New Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The state now has more than 206,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Around 60,000 cases have been confirmed in just the last seven days

Florida added more than 6,300 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 50.

The 6,336 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 206,447, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Monday's total of new cases was about 3,700 lower than Sunday's total, and about 5,100 below Saturday's record-setting daily total of 11,458.

The state has seen a large increase in cases in the past week, with around 60,000 confirmed in that span of time.

The percent positivity for the new cases reported Monday was 14.97%, the seventh consecutive day the rate has been over 14%. The positivity rate of all tests reported Monday was 17.25%.

The share of people testing positive over the last seven days climbed to a record 16.7%. The median age of people who tested positive in Monday's results was 38.

Statewide, more than 2,235,900 people have been tested for COVID-19, with an overall percent positive of 9.2%. The results of nearly 45,000 tests were reported Monday. More than 16,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

The state reported 47 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents, bringing the total to 3,778. The state reported one additional death of a non-Florida resident, bringing the total of non-resident deaths to 102.

Over the last week, the state has confirmed and announced an average of 47 deaths per day, the highest level in almost two months. But many of the deaths — 25 of the 76 confirmed the last two days, for example — occurred more than four weeks prior to their being announced.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose by nearly 2,000, to 48,992. Broward County had 21,856 confirmed cases.