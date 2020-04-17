More Than 680 Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Florida, as Cases Surpass 24,100

What to Know Florida's coronavirus-related death toll reached 686 Friday, 18 more than were reported Thursday night

Of the 686 deaths reported, 190 were in Miami-Dade County, while 105 were reported in Broward County

More than 3,500 people have been hospitalized in the state to date

Florida had more than 24,100 confirmed coronavirus infections Friday, with more than 680 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Total cases in the state reached 24,119, with more than 3,500 people hospitalized in the state to date, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Of the 686 deaths reported, 190 were in Miami-Dade County, while 105 were reported in Broward County. Another 113 deaths were reported in Palm Beach County.

Miami-Dade led the state with 8,549 confirmed COVID-19 cases, about 36 percent of the state's total, followed by Broward with 3,660. Palm Beach County had 1,962 cases, and Monroe had 66.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state was opening two walk-through coronavirus testing sites, both in Broward. The sites were set to open Saturday at Mitchell Moore park in Pompano Beach and at the Urban League in Fort Lauderdale.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that he was forming a task force to look at ways to restart the state's economy. He said he plans to announce members by the end of the week.

“What I want to do is tap into people in elected office, people in business, people involved in education, all kinds of things, and get the best ideas about what’s the most prudent way to move forward," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also announced Wednesday that he was tapping Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter to take over the Department of Economic Opportunity's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis said he was disappointed by the state's website and phone system for receiving claims after an initial spike last month. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians who sought jobless aid encountered an online portal that crashed and phone systems that kept them on hold for hours.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor said more than 180,000 workers in Florida filed claims with the state's unemployment system last week, raising the state’s total seeking jobless benefits to over a half million people since many parts of the Sunshine State went under lockdown last month.