More Than a Dozen Arrested Following Reckless Driving Incident in Miami Beach

Police arrested over a dozen people Friday night after several cars gathered in South Beach to participate in what appeared to be a reckless driving stunt.

The incident took place around Southwest 6th Street. Miami Beach police responded to reports of reckless drivers taking up the road.

More than ten cars had reportedly been doing donuts and screeching their tires for at least 11 minutes. Several traffic citations were issued.

Police said they believe the stunt was for a social media post from a car club that organizes reckless driving events around Miami-Dade County.