More than a dozen people injured in boat crash near Fisherman's Cut

More than a dozen people were reportedly injured in a boat crash that happened near Fisherman's Cut on Sunday afternoon.

30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units including Fireboat 21, Fireboat 73 and Air Rescue North, alongside City of Miami Fire, FWC, and the U.S. Coast Guard, reportedly responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m.

At least 13 people were transported to a nearly hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Other patients were evaluated and released on scene.

The collision reportedly involved a Biscayne tour boat and another boat, according to Horacio Rodriguez, the Division Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

What led up to the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.