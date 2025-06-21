More young adults in South Florida are still living with their parents: ‘Local is expensive'

About one of every four young adults in South Florida were still living with their parents in 2023, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.

“I don’t have shame in telling people I still live at home,” said 27-year-old Cristina Torres. “I moved out once for college, and then came back because of covid and then went back for senior year, and then I haven’t left [this house] since graduating college.”

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

So for the past five years, Cristina has been living with her parents, her cousin and her cousin's two children.

And the reasons for that are mainly financial.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I am not really ready to leave the city or leave the state, so I need to stay local, but local is expensive especially if you are alone,” she said

Which is why Cristina is part of the growing number of those aged 25 to 34 still living with their parents.

According to the Pew study, the national average is 18%, but South Florida clocks in at 26%, with 23% being white and only 4.4% being unemployed.

Cristina has been working full-time as a coach and teacher in Miami-Dade County, and says her salary doesn’t pay enough for a single woman to live alone.

“I work over 40 hours a week, so I work overtime and I do different jobs on the weekends and I am still meeting the bare minimum in paying my bills because I don’t have any money to throw into my savings or into myself,” she said.

And she’s not the only one that feels that way. When asked if she could tell out of ten of her friends, how many of them are still living at home, she says: “Nine.”

“It’s crazy because we are all in a place where we want our independence, we want our space, but we choose to stay home, or we have no choice, or it’s a little bit of both,” she said.

Cristina said that in conversations with her peers, the reasons they have mentioned as to why they are staying at home are because they do not make enough money at work, they are spending more time working or traveling than at home, or they can’t afford a home because they are finishing their education in additional schooling or degrees.

The Pew study found that while living at home has had a positive impact on familial relations, it has had less positive impacts on their sense of independence and social life.

Cristina believes all young adults in her shoes want to be on their own.

“For me I felt like I was ready to leave home for a long time like since coming back from college, it’s just been the big discussion of if I wanted to go where would I go, and if I could afford it, and if I can’t afford it, then I need to get a different job,” she said.

“How could I pay for a place when I want to pay for my masters, when I don’t even make enough money to even sustain insurance and my car," she goes on. "It hurts me a little but I’ve found some peace with it at this point.”

Cristina says for now she’s focusing on working to live on her own.

But is she worried she and others her age will be moved out of Miami?

“I think it already has [happened]”, she said. “In the span of about 8 years since I have graduated high school, they have already moved to other cities and states, and getting married and having kids, not in Miami or Florida because they don’t see a future. If it’s already like this now, how am I going to maintain like a salary and paying a house here, let alone raise a kid? They have to go to school, play sports here, everything is getting more difficult.”

For now she’s enjoying being under one roof.