Inter Miami

Morgan Scores on Penalty Kick, Inter Miami Beats Houston 1-0

Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, leading Inter Miami a 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

The shot was set up when Houston's Aljaz Struna committed a foul in the penalty area. The goal was Morgan's fifth of the season.

Miami (5-10-2) won its second straight and moved within a point of Nashville for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Local

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 4 hours ago

No. 4 Florida Gets Upset on the Road by Spiller, No. 21 Texas A&M

Parkland 11 hours ago

Some Marjory Stoneman Parents Express Frustration at New Building for Lack of Tribute to Parkland Victims

Houston (4-6-7) and Colorado have 19 points and are tied for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiMLS
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us