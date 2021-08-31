Car Crash Under Investigation in Plantation

Police are investigating a violent crash in Plantation that caused a major roadway to be closed Tuesday morning.

The crash happened along Hiatus Road between Broward Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard, and at least two cars were involved.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Footage showed one of the cars completely destroyed, with debris all over the roadway and median.

Police did not release any information on injuries or fatalities.

Hiatus Road remained closed in both directions and drivers were advised to avoid the scene for much of the morning rush hour.

AVOID North Hiatus Rd between West Broward Blvd and West Sunrise Blvd in both directions until further due to traffic accident/investigation. https://t.co/k64q6rJojz pic.twitter.com/S53xuHiTpb — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) August 31, 2021

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.