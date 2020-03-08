First Alert Traffic

Morning Crash Closes Northbound Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

Crews rushed to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 58th Street, closing the roadway to traffic



A morning crash early Sunday morning has lanes completely closed in one direction of a major roadway in Miami-Dade.

Crews rushed to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 58th Street, closing the roadway to traffic as they attempted to help rescue those involved.

Footage shows an emergency helicopter airlifting at least one person to the hospital while at least one person was taken by ambulance.

Investigators did not say how many cars or people were involved or how long the roadway would remain closed.

