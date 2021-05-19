Morning Crash Involving Tesla Closes Express Lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade

An early morning crash Wednesday involving a Tesla caused lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County to be closed.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the northbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street, where the crash caused express lanes to be closed just after 5 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and took at least one person out of the Tesla, but officials did not release their identity or if they were hospitalized.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.