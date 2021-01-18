Morning Fire Breaks Out Inside NW Miami-Dade Home

Crews worked to put out a fire that broke out Monday morning inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene near the 500 block of Northwest 136th Avenue, where the one alarm blaze broke out just after 8 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say two elderly residents were inside the home at the time of the fire and crew members had to pull them out through a window due to thick smoke inside.

Both victims, who were unconscious when they were found, were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

Investigators have not released information on how the fire began.