Morning Fire Damages Buildings in Hallandale Beach Neighborhood

Several properties were damaged after a two-alarm fire broke out Thursday morning in a Hallandale Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene near Southeast 9th Street and 3rd Avenue after flames started just after 5 a.m. inside a duplex home in the area.

The fire spread to an adjacent two-story apartment building before crews were able to put out the flames.

One resident was treated at the scene for minor injuries while the American Red Cross is assisting all residents who were affected. No firefighters were hurt and an investigation continues into what caused the fire to begin.