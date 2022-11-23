Morning Fog Ahead of Warm Temperatures Wednesday Across South Florida

South Florida drivers will need to pack their patience and use caution with morning fog ahead of a warmer Wednesday across the area ahead of Thanksgiving.

We are dealing with some dense fog early Wednesday morning with many of us seeing visibility under half a mile. Pump the breaks and use the low beams, never high beams. Once we get on the other side of 8 a.m., things should improve.

We will be left with another warm and humid day with highs in the mid-80s and very little rain. The forecast remains about the same this week.

Our temperature will continue to rise this holiday weekend with mid to upper 80s on Saturday, then slightly cooler numbers next week as a weak front pushes through Sunday.

Temps still remain above average with highs in the low to mid-80s. We may see more 60s, however, during the mornings.