Morning Fog Leads to Afternoon Heat Across South Florida on Wednesday

Don't expect much rain while the area is locked into a similar pattern throughout the rest of the week with only isolated showers starting Thursday

Groundhog Day may have been last week, but South Florida may feel like the same forecast is taking place all over again Wednesday with morning fog turning into higher temperatures by the afternoon.

We are looking at another round of patchy fog early Wednesday morning as humidity remains high and winds low. Temperatures remain high as well with most of us starting the day in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon numbers will once again top out in the low to mid-80s. Don't expect much rain while the area is locked into a similar pattern throughout the rest of the week with only isolated showers starting Thursday.

A new front will slowly work our way this weekend, but it looks like most of the rain will hold off until the Sunday and Monday time frame.

This is a fluid situation, so keep checking back for the timing of the rain. The warmth remains as morning temps remain around 70 with afternoon numbers in the 80s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

