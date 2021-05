A gas leak Thursday morning closed a major intersection in Miami Beach.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in an alley near 8th Street and Ocean Drive. The Boulevard Hotel located in the area has been evacuated as a result of the leak.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Traffic is being rerouted at 9th Street to Collins Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as workers continue efforts to stop the leak.