Morning House Fire in NW Miami-Dade Sends Several People to Hospital: MDFR

At least two people were hospitalized after an early morning fire broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the home near the 8900 block of Northwest 33rd Court just before 6 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Ryan Rothenberg said crews worked to keep the fire from spreading further inside the home once they arrived.

Rothenberg said two people inside the home were taken to an area hospital, but did not release their conditions or say if any one else was inside the home.

Investigators have not released any details on how the fire started at this time.