No Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crashes in Pembroke Pines

Officials from North Perry Airport say the Piper Tomahawk took off shortly after 8 a.m. when the pilot noticed a problem with the engine

Officials are investigating a small plane crash in Pembroke Pines Wednesday morning.

The small plane went down at North Perry Airport near the entrance to the Howard C. Foreman complex off University Drive.

Officials from the airport say the Piper Tomahawk took off shortly after 8 a.m. when the pilot noticed a problem with the engine and attempted to land and the crash occurred.

“The plane, all I saw was it coming from this way, it hit the dirt, bounced back off the ground, land back down and went past the buildings," said Josiah Phillips, who witnessed the crash.

Footage showed firefighters spraying water on the plane, which ended up upside down.

Two people were onboard the plane at the time of the incident. Pembroke Pines Police said no injuries were reported and traffic was not being affected.

“It’s normal you’re going to have some accidents. In aviation you’re going to have accidents. They walked away so it’s good," said Sergio Minier, an airplane technician who works at the airport.

