Morning Showers Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier, Cooler Weekend

What may seem like a wet start to the weekend across South Florida will turn much drier and cooler by the time you get out of work Friday.

Showers are moving out quickly and will likely be completely out by sunrise. A front will push through early on your Friday as well, keeping afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. You'll notice a big drop in humidity too.

High pressure will build in and bring an incredible weekend and early next week to South Florida. Look for lows near 60 with highs near 80.

Winds will pick up out of the southeast by the middle of next week. This will allow for more warmth and humidity.

Morning temperatures will push back to the 70s with highs back to the low to mid-80s. We could also see a return of showers by Wednesday.