Morning Showers Friday Bring Cooler Temps to South Florida This Weekend

Temperatures start to cool down as we get into our Saturday with highs landing in the low to mid-80s

While the morning hours Friday will have South Florida dodging raindrops, the reward will be a cold front bring a much more comfortable and drier Halloween weekend.

The much anticipated cold front is working through the area Friday morning, bringing with it shower and thunderstorm chances. The rain will clear by late morning and we will be left with a breezy, warm and dry Friday afternoon.

Winds today will be out of the west from 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. This will create a rough day out on the water or at the coast for beachgoers and boaters.

Temperatures start to cool down as we get into our Saturday with highs landing in the low to mid-80s.

Humidity levels and temperatures stay comfortable for Halloween. The trick or treating forecast looks to be pleasant with temperatures near 75° and partly cloudy skies.

