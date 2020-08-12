Broward

Morning Showers Lead to Hot and Humid Wednesday Afternoon in South Florida

Highs will push into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures above 100

South Florida will be dodging raindrops Wednesday morning before looking for something cool to drink during a hot and humid afternoon.

The humidity early Wednesday morning was off the charts with a dew point of 80 degrees in Pembroke Pines. Dew points in the 70s is already quite humid.

Look for a few isolated showers and  possible storms through the midday. Highs will push into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures above 100. Most of the rain would be on the west coast by late in the day.

We are looking at similar conditions right through the weekend. Highs in the low to mid-90s with a 20-30 percent chance of rain. Maybe a few more storms next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

