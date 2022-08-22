Morning Showers Lead to Rise in Temperatures Monday Across South Florida

South Florida will be in for a hot start to the work week Monday after first getting over some morning showers that will pop up across the area.

We are looking at yet another very warm start to the day in South Florida with most of us already above 80 degrees. You guessed it, the humidity is high too with feels like temperatures above 90 even before sunrise.

We will track a few showers and a possible storm through midday before they push west for the afternoon. Look for afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-90s. It's pretty much a slam dunk that we will see feels-like numbers above 100.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The forecast looks quite similar for the rest of the week with just a few subtle changes. Winds will become just a hair lighter and turn just a bit more southerly. This will allow the rain chances to pick up a little.

Look for 40-50% rain chances by midweek. This trend continues into the weekend with highs remaining one to two degrees above average.