Morning Showers Monday Ahead of Hot Afternoon Temperatures in South Florida

After a rainy start to the day across some parts of the area, South Florida is in store for a return of hot afternoon temperatures across the area.

We are firmly in a pattern that gives us the best chance of rain each morning this week with afternoon storms out across the western suburbs or even west of us altogether. An east breeze will bring warm low 80s each morning for most with seasonable low 90s each afternoon.

Rain chances may creep a little higher late this week and weekend, but it doesn't look like a washout at this point. Temps will remain about the same.

The tropics remain quiet, but the peak of the season isn't until September. We have a long way to go.