Morning Showers, Muggy Temperatures Greet South Florida on Tuesday

It's going to feel more like May or June than the second weekend of January as South Florida prepares to dodge morning raindrops ahead of a muggy Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER 6000

We are looking at yet another breezy, warm and muggy day with mainly morning showers. Highs will once again push into the low-mid-80s.

Drier air pushes in for Wednesday and Thursday and you’ll also notice the winds dying down. We remain warm and humid with highs in the low-mid-80s.

A cold front will push in on Friday, bringing a few showers and windier weather. We stay windy on Saturday but bring those winds down Sunday. Rain cahcnes remain low for the weekend!