first alert weather

Morning Showers, Muggy Temperatures Greet South Florida on Tuesday

Drier air pushes in for Wednesday and Thursday and you’ll also notice the winds dying down

By Adam Berg

Michigan State Beats Maryland in the Snow
Getty Images

It's going to feel more like May or June than the second weekend of January as South Florida prepares to dodge morning raindrops ahead of a muggy Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER 6000

We are looking at yet another breezy, warm and muggy day with mainly morning showers. Highs will once again push into the low-mid-80s.

Local

News You Should Know 29 mins ago

6 Things to Know – 2020 Legislative Session Begins, New Controversy for Former NFL Star

Antonio Brown 2 hours ago

Hollywood Police Athletic League Splits With Antonio Brown After Latest Incident

Drier air pushes in for Wednesday and Thursday and you’ll also notice the winds dying down. We remain warm and humid with highs in the low-mid-80s.

A cold front will push in on Friday, bringing a few showers and windier weather. We stay windy on Saturday but bring those winds down Sunday. Rain cahcnes remain low for the weekend!

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us