Morning Showers Tuesday Across South Florida Before Drier Weather Returns

South Florida will be dodging raindrops to start the day Tuesday, but drier weather will move across the area for much of the rest of the work week.

We will once again track a few showers early on your Tuesday as that east breeze continues. That same breeze is giving South Florida a warm start to the day with some of us already in the mid-80s.

Look for some rip currents at the beach with highs Tuesday afternoon pushing into the low-90s, especially inland from the coast.

Saharan dust moves in through the day and sticks around for the rest of the week. This means hazy skies and much lower rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be on the warm side, topping out in the low 90s each day.

We could see a few more storms this weekend.