Morning Storms Friday Across South Florida Before Drier Weekend

While Friday may start with plenty of wet weather over parts of South Florida, the day will soon dry up and make for a much drier weekend across the area.

South Florida is expecting scattered showers and storms later in the morning and into the early afternoon with highs in the low 90s. If we see lingering storms into the afternoon, they will likely fire up across the western suburbs.

Winds will be light enough to create a perfect boat and beach day.

Expect a similar forecast into the weekend with Saturday looking like the drier of the two days. The best chance of rain will likely come during the first half of the day with bright skies each afternoon.

Rain chances may creep up again next week.