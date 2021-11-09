Most Charges Dropped Against Miami-Dade Teacher Accused of Relationship With Teen

A Miami-Dade teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old former student had most of the charges she's facing dropped Tuesday.

Heiry Calvi, 41, is still facing a charge of offenses against a student by an authority figure following her arrest last month.

But on Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the other charges she was facing, including lewd and lascivious battery, electronic transmission harmful to minors, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"Based on the conversation with the victim, our office has consolidated all the defendant’s activity into the charge of 'offenses against students by authority figures,' a second-degree felony," the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said in a statement.

That means Calvi, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her arrest, no longer risks becoming a sex offender if convicted. Her attorney said the fact that most of the charges were dropped proves that the casee was based on what he calls "middle school rumors."

"They looked at the evidence and the lack thereof, and they decided to take no action on seven of the eight counts," defense attorney Orlando Rodriguez said Tuesday. "They didn't have sufficient evidence to move forward, I've been saying that from day one, I mean, this is all based on the rumor mill."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed that Calvi had been a teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral but had been reassigned to an alternate non-school location and has not been at the school since March, when the allegations first surfaced.

The district said they began employment termination proceedings following Calvi's arrest. Calvi has been with Miami-Dade Schools since 2001 and has no prior disciplinary record, officials said.

Doral Police officials said Calvi had been under investigation since March for the alleged relationship with the 15-year-old.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began after students reported that the teen had shown them a video on his cell phone of the teen having sex with Calvi.