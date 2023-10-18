Most South Florida members of Congress vote against Jim Jordan for House speaker

Hard right Ohio Republican Jim Jordan lost another vote to be speaker of the House.

Two South Florida members of Congress — Carlos Gimenez and Mario Diaz-Balart – helped to lead more centrist Republicans in voting to not back Jordan. Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar did back his failed bid for the gavel.

All Democrats voted against Jordan, including Miami Rep. Frederica Wilson.

"I'm not sure what do we do except come together as a House of Representatives, Democrats and Republicans, to find a way forward. We have always been ready to do that," Wilson said.

Earlier this month, Gimenez and Diaz-Balart voted to back ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"Anyone who knows Carlos Gimenez or Mario Diaz-Balart knows they are very strong-willed," said NBC6 political analyst Mike Hernandez. "They were firmly behind Kevin McCarthy and they both don't see why he was removed."

Jordan was opposed by 22 Republicans, two more than he lost in first-round voting the day before.

The House came to another abrupt standstill, stuck now 15 days without a speaker — a position of power second in line to the presidency — since the sudden ouster of McCarthy.