Mostly Cloudy Start to the Work Week Before Warmer, Brighter Tuesday

Showers and a few storms will remain in the forecast Monday before a shift to warmer and brighter weather takes shape as soon as Tuesday.

While the timing of the showers has proved challenging, morning to mid-day looks to bring the best opportunity as the work week begins.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Monday’s highs will reach 87 under mostly cloudy skies.

A window of quieter weather settles in Tuesday and Wednesday as highs return to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies coupled with slightly lower humidity.

The next cold front will head for South Florida late Thursday into Friday morning.

This will kick off a round of showers, breezy conditions and pleasant change as soon as Friday evening.

By next weekend, lows in the upper 60s look to settle in for Saturday and Sunday morning.

The front would be the strongest of the season so far bringing the coolest morning lows since last Spring.