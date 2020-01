A motel caught fire in Northwest Miami Dade late Friday night, though few details are known about the incident.

It remains unknown what could have started the fire at Motel 7 on Northwest 7th Avenue, which broke out overnight on Friday.

Crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were at the scene Saturday morning, working to put out the flames.

There was no immediate information on whether anyone in the building was injured. Check back for more details on this developing story.