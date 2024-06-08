Mother, 4-year-old girl killed in shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood

Investigators are searching for a shooter after a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Friday night on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded before midnight to the Turnpike northbound near Mile Marker 49, south of Hollywood Boulevard, where they found Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter with gunshots inside a vehicle.

Her daughter, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Paramedics transported Saintvil to the hospital, where she later died.

Police did not provide information on a suspect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.