Broward County

Mother, 4-year-old girl killed in shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood

Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter were found with gunshots inside a vehicle

By NBC6

Investigators are searching for a shooter after a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Friday night on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded before midnight to the Turnpike northbound near Mile Marker 49, south of Hollywood Boulevard, where they found Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter with gunshots inside a vehicle.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Her daughter, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Paramedics transported Saintvil to the hospital, where she later died.

Police did not provide information on a suspect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us