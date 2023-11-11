Mother accidentally shoots son in the leg thinking it was an intruder in Pembroke Pines 

A woman shot her son in the leg after accidentally confusing him with an intruder on Saturday morning at a Pembroke Pines home.

The incident happened at NW 134th Avenue and NW 9th street on Saturday around 1:40 AM.

Police say a woman had fallen asleep in her couch in the living room, while her son slept in an upstairs bedroom, and was awoken by a noise coming out of the kitchen.

According to the statement, the woman grabbed a gun from her purse, fearing it was an intruder, and went to investigate.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Moments later, her son walked out of the kitchen, startling both of them, and the mother accidentally fired two shots, one striking the floor and inadvertently hitting her son in the leg, the police said.

Pembroke Pines Police confirmed the boy is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

They also said that Department of Children and Family was contacted and the Pembroke Pines Police Department’s Investigations Division is looking into the incident, but believes there is no apparent criminal intent at this time.