Mother accused of child neglect after leaving 1-year-old inside car for over 90 minutes

Rebecca Muraoka, 43, was taking her older child to the dentist and left her younger child in the car with the windows up, doors locked and engine off, police say.

By NBC6

A mother was arrested for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old inside the car in the heat for over an hour and a half, officials said.

Rebecca Muraoka, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with child neglect, according to an arrest report.

Muraoka was taking her 8-year-old to the dentist at around noon in Kendall when she left the toddler behind in the car, the report said. The child was secured in his car seat, with the car engine off, doors locked and windows closed.

The child was left inside for approximately an hour and 38 minutes, according to police.

Booking photo of Rebecca Muraoka
Booking photo of Rebecca Muraoka

Police responded that afternoon to a report of a child left in a car. The child was taken to the hospital and released without any injury.

In bond court Thursday, a judge told Muraoka she was very lucky. She was allowed to leave jail without having to post bond, however, she's only allowed to have supervised contact with her baby.

Earlier this week, the Florida Highway Patrol held a news conference reminding parents not to leave kids in hot cars.

In 2024, 40 children died across the U.S. after being left in or gaining access to hot cars, according to the group Kids and Car Safety. Four of those kids died in Florida.

How to prevent hot car deaths

  • Put something valuable in the backseat, like a phone, purse or ID.
  • Use a large stuffed animal as a car seat reminder.
  • Keep your car keys or fob out of reach of children.
  • Always lock the doors to prevent curious kids from getting inside.

