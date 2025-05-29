Mother accused of child neglect after leaving 1-year-old inside car for over 90 minutes

A mother was arrested for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old inside the car in the heat for over an hour and a half, officials said.

Rebecca Muraoka, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with child neglect, according to an arrest report.

Muraoka was taking her 8-year-old to the dentist at around noon in Kendall when she left the toddler behind in the car, the report said. The child was secured in his car seat, with the car engine off, doors locked and windows closed.

The child was left inside for approximately an hour and 38 minutes, according to police.

Police responded that afternoon to a report of a child left in a car. The child was taken to the hospital and released without any injury.

In bond court Thursday, a judge told Muraoka she was very lucky. She was allowed to leave jail without having to post bond, however, she's only allowed to have supervised contact with her baby.

Earlier this week, the Florida Highway Patrol held a news conference reminding parents not to leave kids in hot cars.

In 2024, 40 children died across the U.S. after being left in or gaining access to hot cars, according to the group Kids and Car Safety. Four of those kids died in Florida.

How to prevent hot car deaths