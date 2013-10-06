Mother and Daughter Caught Gambling at Gulfstream Casino While 5 Children Wait in Car: Police

A mother and daughter were arrested Friday night after Hallandale Beach Police found five unsupervised children in a parked car at the Gulfstream Casino.

Angela Pond, 37, and Esharia Pond, 21, were each charged with five counts of child neglect after a Gulfstream security guard found the children, ranging from 1 to 11 years of age, inside a car parked in the south lot, according to Hallandale Beach Police.

Two of the children found in the car are Angela Pond's and the other three are her daughter's, police said.

Detectives said the car was still running with the key in the ignition when the children were found. Surveillance video shows the children were left alone for about 32 minutes, according to police.

The five children were placed in the custody of their grandmother and great-grandmother.

The two mothers were held on $5,000 bond. Jail records show they were released Saturday evening.

More Local Stories: