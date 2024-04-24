Mother and daughter killed in Hialeah crash involving 14-year-old joyrider: Police

A mother and daughter were killed and another family member was critically injured in a Hialeah crash involving a 14-year-old who was joyriding in his parents' car, police said.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the ​​400 block of Southeast 5th Street.

Hialeah Police officials said the teen had taken his parents' car out for a ride with friends when he crashed into another car at an intersection.

Inside the other car were a mother, her daughter, and an aunt who had gone out to buy food.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Three minors. The driver, 14 years old, no license, decided to take the parents’ car for a joyride and these are the consequences," Hialeah Police spokesman Eddie Rodriguez said Wednesday.

After the initial collision, one of the vehicles slammed into a third vehicle that was parked nearby.

Grainy cellphone video showed the moments after the crash, where people can be seen rushing over to help.

Police identified the victims killed as 39-year-old Yarina Garcia Hernandez and her mother, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was around 70.

Hernandez's aunt and Gloria Molina's sister, Liliana Hernandez Molina, who's around 65, was hospitalized in critical condition.

"It's a very tragic story, we're praying for the family, they just lost two people in their family," Rodriguez said. "We have a whole family that's destroyed today."

Rodriguez said the teen's parents had no clue he'd taken the car.

"The parents were not aware. The parents, they live close enough, they heard the impact of the accident. They came outside, they noticed their vehicle was missing," Rodriguez said. "They decided to go to the corner where the accident occurred. To their surprise, their vehicle was involved in this accident."

Rodriguez said they're investigating to see whether speed was a factor in the crash.