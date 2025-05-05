‘A shared journey': Mother and daughter set to graduate together from Barry University

With Mother's Day this weekend, a South Florida mother and daughter will be celebrating a very special moment together: graduating from college.

Marnatha Ternier, 48, and 23-year-old Hillary Pierre are set to graduate from Barry University’s School of Business and Public Administration on Saturday.

“Graduating alongside my daughter is one of the most meaningful milestones of my life,” Ternier said.

Pierre is getting a master’s degree in business administration, while Ternier is getting a master’s degree in public administration.

“Just seeing what my mom has gone through and how much she’s worked so hard for everything she has right now, it’s pushed me to not only be a boss lady like her, but even go beyond that and set a legacy for our family,” Pierre said.

Sharing the stage was never part of the plan. The duo applied to the school separately. They say it was never easy, but having each other there made it worth it.

“We always talked about, hey, I’m going to get my degree, but just being somewhere where we’re walking together, completed this together and we’re probably going to continue on to the next one together,” Pierre said. “I think it’s going to be an emotional ball for us on Saturday.”

Together, they are teaching a lesson: you are never too old to learn, and you can do it alongside your child.

“It represents academic achievement, and the strength of a shared journey marked with resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering support,” Ternier said.

Ternier is currently looking for a job where she can serve her community, specifically focusing on her homeland in Haiti. She will pursue her Ph.D. in governance in policy to deepen her knowledge of leadership, public system, and policy making.

Pierre is also planning to pursue a doctoral degree. She plans to continue working at Barry University’s CARE Center while searching for a second job.