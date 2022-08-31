Mother and Son Among 3 Arrested in SW Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting That Injured 4 Teens

A woman and her son are among three people who have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade last month that left four teens hospitalized, officials said Wednesday.

Huguette Acosta, 46, her son, 20-year-old Ariel Acosta, and 20-year-old Quintavious Bryson were arrested Tuesday in connection with the July 29 shooting in the Goulds neighborhood, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street.

According to police, a 15-year-old was leaving the complex when someone opened fire, shooting him in the buttocks.

Three other teens - another 15-year-old and two 13-year-olds - were at the property and were also hit by gunfire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported all the victims to area hospitals.

Detectives were able to identify the vehicle involved in the shooting through surveillance footage. A search of the vehicle turned up a bullet casing that matched evidence collected at the scene, officials said.

According to arrest reports, Ariel Acosta told detectives he was driving the car with Bryson and another person as his passengers.

Ariel Acosta said the other male, who remains unidentified and at-large, opened fire on the complex as they drove by, the report said.

Huguette Acosta was an accessory after the fact and tampered with physical evidence, police said.

An arrest report said she was aware her son had been involved in the shooting and changed the license plate on the vehicle to try to protect him.

Acosta, her son and Bryson are all charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence.

Police are still searching for the alleged gunman.

"I am extremely proud of the dedication and tireless efforts of everyone involved in the investigation," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said in a statement. "This is a testament to our commitment, and I continue to stand firm and not allow our communities to be plagued with gun violence."