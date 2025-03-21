Mother and son identified as victims of double murder-suicide in Pompano Beach

The mother and son who were shot to death by their husband and father who then turned the gun on himself at their Pompano Beach home have been identified.

Friends and neighbors said 72-year-old Colleen Sheridan and her son, 32-year-old Connor Sheridan, were found shot to death Wednesday night.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials on Thursday identified the shooter as 80-year-old James Sheridan, Colleen's husband and the father of Connor.

Deputies had responded to a welfare check call at a home in the Leisureville 55 and over community near the 300 block of South Golf Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Wednesday and found two vehicles in the driveway and a mailbox that was overflowing with mail, officials said.

When they entered the home, the deputies found the bodies of the family members.

Friends remembered Colleen Sheridan as a wonderful person who would do anything for her friends. They said she was very involved in the community, volunteering for different organizations and at church.

“It’s nerve-wracking because everything is going crazy this year," neighbor Jaime Selleck said. "It’s terrible because it’s a family. It hurts because they’re near us and you never know what could happen around here."

Neighbors said the family worked together at a nearby thrift store. A note on the door of the thrift store said it would be closed until further notice.

Investigators are working to pinpoint when the shooting happened, since it appears the family could have been dead for days.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.