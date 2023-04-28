Mother and Teen Son Found Shot Inside Car in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman and her son were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded after 9 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 11th Court and found the victims inside a vehicle.

The woman was shot in her upper body and the teen in his lower extremity, police said. Witnesses said they are mother and son.

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting took place just five minutes away from another shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.