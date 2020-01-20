Mother and Two Sons Arrested for Miami-Dade Shootings: PD

A mother and her two sons find themselves behind bars after police say they fired at a couple of men on two separate occasions.

According to an arrest report, 21-year-old Jean Pabon, and 20-year-old Jared Pabon, approached a pair of men outside their apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The men told police the brothers were brandishing firearms and shot at them before running off.

Both brothers were identified by the victims and later arrested, according to the report.

One week later, police say 44-year-old Laura Melendez approached the same victims yelling "Who has a problem with my sons?"

One of the victims tried to calm the situation down before Melendez, and two other people who accompanied her, pulled their guns out and began firing.

According to the report, one of the men was truck several times while looking for cover.

The Pabon brothers face charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. Their mother, Melendez, faces premeditated murder charges.