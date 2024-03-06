Mother and young daughter struck by medical van while crossing street in Miami

A mother and her young daughter were rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a medical van while crossing the street in Miami Wednesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 54th Street just after 11:30 a.m.

Miami Police officials said the mother who is in her mid-30s and daughter who is around 9 were crossing the street when they were hit by the van that veered off the road.

The mother and daughter were taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The van stayed at the scene. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the van on a sidewalk with a street sign knocked over.

Police said the woman driving the van didn't see traffic stopped in front of her for some reason and swerved onto the sidewalk.

"This is a tragic accident, however we expect that both of them are going to be okay. They’re going to survive their injuries, maybe not the psychological ones but their physical injuries they’re going to recover from," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said. "We know that the driver was just driving on the road and for some reason she didn’t see the vehicles in front of her were stopped, she veered to the side and unfortunately went into the sidewalk striking these two pedestrians."

Police said they investigating the incident but the driver has been charges with careless driving and could possibly face more charges.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.