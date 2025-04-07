Mother arrested after 6-year-old found wandering alone with dog in Deltona

A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after a 6-year-old girl and her dog were seen wandering alone in Deltona, deputies said.

She and her boyfriend were charged with desertion of a child and abandonment of an animal.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, on Friday, deputies received a call from a woman who saw the child walking around her yard.

The caller and her neighbor brought the child food, water and clean clothes.

Deputies said the girl told the the caller that she was hot, thirsty and hungry.

Body camera footage captured deputies asking the child where her parents were and she responded, "they had to go somewhere."

Deltona Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene and checked the girl's vital.

Deputies said the girl didn't attend school and learned that her family was homeless.

The girl was then transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center and was handed over to her grandparents after officials contacted them.

During their investigation, on Saturday, deputies were able to find the girl's mother and her boyfriend and they were arrested.