Mother Charged After Kidnapping Biological Children From Miami-Dade Home: MDPD

A mother who drove to Miami-Dade County this past weekend to see her biological children was arrested after allegedly kidnapping the kids, Miami-Dade Police said.

Jemina Gutierrez, 24, was arrested Wednesday morning and faces two charges of kidnapping and two charges of custody interference.

According to MDPD, Gutierrez drove from her home in Naples to see her six-year-old daughter Jody and four-year-old son Josiah on Sunday afternoon. Gutierrez allegedly took the children from their legal guardian, who was not named, and fled the area.

The children were recovered Wednesday, according to MDPD, and Gutierrez was taken into custody.

Police did not release details on the condition of the children.