Mother Arrested After Toddler Found Wandering at 3 AM in Miramar Neighborhood

Police arrested a mother after her 3-year-old daughter was found wandering in the middle of the night Monday in Miramar.

Nicole Maria Alejandro, 27, was booked into jail on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm, according to online jail records.

BSO Nicole Maria Alejandro

The little girl was found wandering in the Riviera Isles community at about 3 a.m., Miramar Police officials said.

She was reunited with her parents hours later.

The little girl was in good health and speaks Spanish, police said.

"Although the child appears to be in good health and there are no apparent physical signs of abuse, we need to do our due diligence to ensure that the home is a safe environment," police said in an earlier statement.

Update: Her parents have been located. We thank our community and media partners for their assistance in helping us identify this child. pic.twitter.com/WrzefI0vjn — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 1, 2023

