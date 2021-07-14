Mother Arrested, Charged After Young Sisters Found Dead in Lauderhill Canal

Police have arrested and charged the mother of two young girls who were found dead in a Lauderhill canal late last month.

Lauderhill Police say they have charged Tinessa Hogan with two counts of first-degree murder in the June 22nd incidents. She is being held at the Broward County Jail at this time.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were discovered just hours apart on June 22 in the canal in a residential neighborhood along Northwest 59th Way.

The two girls who were found dead, floating inside a Lauderhill canal were sisters -- and police are now saying their mother is a person of interest in this case. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman and Kim Wynne report

Investigators identified the girls’ mother as a possible person of interest shortly after the incident. Tinessa Hogan had been taken into custody, but no criminal charges were initially filed until Tuesday night.

Hogan had been in hospital care after reports that the mother had been acting erratically, swimming in the canal and asking to baptize kids in the neighborhood the day before the girls were found.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers 954-493-8477 (TIPS).