Miami-Dade Mother Arrested for Alleged Abuse After Young Son Hospitalized: Police

According to an arrest report, Angela Soto took her three-year-old son to the emergency room at Baptist Hospital on January 29th and told hospital staff he had fallen out of his car seat

A Miami-Dade mother found herself behind bars after police say her young son had to be hospitalized following a case of alleged child abuse.

Angela Soto, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of child abuse.

According to an arrest report, Soto took her three-year-old son to the emergency room at Baptist Hospital on January 29th and told hospital staff he had fallen out of his car seat.

The child, who suffered a fractured arm and broken finger, was eventually transferred to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital with reports of physical abuse.

After they arrived, Soto was interviewed by Department of Children and Families officials who later told police she claimed the child fell in his toy box but could not explain his injuries.

The child had multiple injuries on his body that included bruises, scratches and bite marks, according to an arrest report.

Soto was later interviewed by police and continued to provide no explanation before being taken into custody.

She was given a $5,000 bond and was expected to appear in court Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.

