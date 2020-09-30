Mother Arrested on Multiple Counts of Child Neglect

A South Florida mother was arrested on multiple counts of child neglect for allegedly leaving her seven children alone at home with barely anything to eat and failing to enroll them in school and to provide them with medical care.

Elidiesneins Perez, 35, was arrested last month after officers responded to a home in North Miami Beach because one of the children reported that their mother had not enrolled them in school.

One of the children, a 15-year-old who has cerebral palsy, also told officers that he is supposed to be getting physical therapy but his mother has not taken him. The children said they haven't been to a dentist or doctor in five years.

The police report also states that the home barely had any food and the kids had to eat rice for breakfast because they didn't have anything else to eat. The children also lacked cleaned bedding and clothing, and claimed they had not been to the laundromat in two months.

The kids also allegedly told police that they preferred to be put in foster care than back into their mom's custody.

Perez faces seven counts of child neglect, one for each of her children. Attorney information was not available. Her total bond was set at $15,000.