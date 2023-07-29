Mother begs for answers after daughter was killed in July 4th shooting

“I would never put this kind of pain on a parent, to lose a child.That was my only girl, my first born.”



Brittany Bucknor says the bond between her and her daughter was special.

She says it has now been 24 days and counting, since she saw light in her daughter’s brown eyes



“I can’t even wake up and call her. I’ve been waiting 3 weeks to hear from her. We just got through fighting lupus.”



Broward County Sheriff's detectives say Destiny Bucknor was a riding in a bright green 'Slingshot' motorcycle with another family member on July 4th.



According to investigators as they drove along NW 8th Street near 29th Terrace, in unincorporated Broward County, everything changed

Detective Steve Novak, with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit said: “A man started shooting at the vehicle. One of the bullets struck Destiny and the family member drove her to the hospital, but unfortunately, she passed."

Bucknor was just 19 years old the family doesn’t know who pulled the trigger or why but police believe someone out there does.

“Based on the investigation so far, we know that there were probably 10 people in the street right in the backbitten where the shooting occurred and it appears that the shooter may have been interacting with a few people seconds before the shooting occurred so we know there are witnesses out there," Novak said.

Now police asking to public to help find a killer.



“Please, if we’re going to do anything right… do right by Destiny,” Bucknor said.



Police say they haven’t gotten much of any tips from the public and believe cooperation will go a long way.

You can reach out to the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers for help, and you can remain anonymous.